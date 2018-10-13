National Weather Service receives report of “ice pellets” in Mayfield Heights

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Meteorologist with the National Weather Service Gary Garnet said they have received a report of “ice pellets” in Mayfield Heights.
Cleveland 19 Meteorologist Samantha Roberts said she was in Akron on Saturday morning and could have sworn something icy was mixing with the rain.
The National Weather Service said from tomorrow through Sunday there will be several nights with the potential of frost across the Cleveland area.
Monday night has the best chance of frost, according to the National Weather Service.
