Northeast Ohio: patchy, light frost in the forecast

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - We could see some patchy, light frost tonight as skies continue to clear and lows plunge into the 30s inland.
Lows along the lakeshore will slide only into the low 40s.
Sunday starts with sun and gives way to increasing cloudiness as highs recover into the low 60s. (Some great football weather!)
Sunday night’s weather includes the next round of rain and lows only around 50.
The rain showers will carry into Monday morning’s commute and with only partial clearing through the afternoon, we’ll see highs only in the mid 50s.
