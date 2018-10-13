Ohio Task Force 1 continues search missions in Florida following Hurricane Michael

Ohio Task Force 1 continues search missions in Florida following Hurricane Michael
The 16-member team arrived in Alabama Tuesday night. Ohio Task Force 1 has teamed up with Texas Task Force 1 for ground search work in Callaway, FL.
By Jonathan Jankowski | October 13, 2018 at 8:55 AM EST - Updated October 13 at 8:56 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ohio Task Force 1 said crews are continuing their efforts in search missions following Hurricane Michael.

Task Force 1 teamed up with Texas Task Force 1 for ground search work in Callaway, FL.

[ Ohio Task Force 1 deployed south to aid with Hurricane Michael recovery efforts ]

Crews searched more than 800 structures.

On Saturday Ohio Task Force 1 will continue foot searches.

[ Hurricane Michael leaves trail of destruction ]

CNN is reporting the death toll from the storm is now at 17.

Public Information Officer Phil Sinewe released the following statement:

“As expected, our team is directly engaged in providing search and rescue services to the effected communities. Ohioans should be proud of Ohio Task Force 1 and the team members, both deployed and back at home for the capabilities of the team to provide services in times of need, literally at a moment’s notice. It is truly a group effort that produces quality rescue services.”

(Dayton, OH)— Friday, October 12, 2018 proved to be a very busy and productive day for all the FEMA US&R teams in the...

Posted by Ohio Task Force 1 on Saturday, October 13, 2018

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.