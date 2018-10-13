Ohio Task Force 1 continues search missions in Florida following Hurricane Michael

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Ohio Task Force 1 said crews are continuing their efforts in search missions following Hurricane Michael.
Task Force 1 teamed up with Texas Task Force 1 for ground search work in Callaway, FL.
Crews searched more than 800 structures.
On Saturday Ohio Task Force 1 will continue foot searches.
CNN is reporting the death toll from the storm is now at 17.
Public Information Officer Phil Sinewe released the following statement:
“As expected, our team is directly engaged in providing search and rescue services to the effected communities. Ohioans should be proud of Ohio Task Force 1 and the team members, both deployed and back at home for the capabilities of the team to provide services in times of need, literally at a moment’s notice. It is truly a group effort that produces quality rescue services.”
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.