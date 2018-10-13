Suspect turns himself in after fatal stabbing in Parma

Suspect turns himself in after fatal stabbing in Parma
The Parma Police Department said a suspect turned himself in after a fatal stabbing in Parma.
By Jonathan Jankowski | October 13, 2018 at 2:05 PM EST - Updated October 13 at 2:05 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Parma Police Department said a suspect turned himself in after a fatal stabbing in Parma.

Police said around 11:57 p.m. on Friday night officers responded to the 6700 block of Brownfield Drive in Parma.

Investigators said when officers got to the scene they found 39-year-old Jason L. Masters in the basement with multiple stab wounds.

Authorities said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 38-year-old suspect fled the scene prior to the officers getting to the scene, according to police.

Around 1:45 a.m. the suspects turned himself in, according to investigators.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.