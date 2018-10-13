Suspect turns himself in after fatal stabbing in Parma

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Parma Police Department said a suspect turned himself in after a fatal stabbing in Parma.
Police said around 11:57 p.m. on Friday night officers responded to the 6700 block of Brownfield Drive in Parma.
Investigators said when officers got to the scene they found 39-year-old Jason L. Masters in the basement with multiple stab wounds.
Authorities said he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 38-year-old suspect fled the scene prior to the officers getting to the scene, according to police.
Around 1:45 a.m. the suspects turned himself in, according to investigators.
The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.
