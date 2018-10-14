Annual Race to Cure takes place in Akron

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Hundreds gathered in Akron today hoping to walk all over cancer.
It was all apart of the Susan G. Komen race for a cure.
The annual event raises money towards finding a way to end breast cancer once and for all.
“It’s incredible to see how many people were out here to support it. This is just one of many events that are happening worldwide,” said David Carlyn.
Carlyn was there in support of his mother, colleen who has now become been a cancer survivor for nearly three years. Though times are happier now, Colleen recalls the dark days of her initial diagnosis.
“I was in the car getting ready to pick him up from college and I just melted down. But I’m still here. I went through surgery and so far it’s been two years, nine months and five days,” said Colleen.
But if feels like everyone has special ties that draw them closer together in hopes of finding a cure.
“I have an aunt and a great aunt that are both cancer survivors for about five years now,” said Katie Cartwright.
Akron Doctor, Al Ciraldo who received the Never Give Up award at the event can certainly attest to that after losing his wife to Breast Cancer.
“I kept the fight going after she passed on to keep her memory alive and make sure that my kids realize and recognize that they were important. Again I’d like to encourage all the doctors and nurses and researchers to keep on working as hard as they can to really find a cure for breast cancer,” said Ciraldo.
Those who participated today tell Cleveland 19 News they won’t stop until a cure is found.
To donate to The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, click here!
