Browns vs. Chargers: How to watch, listen, stream

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 14.
The Browns, with a record of 2-2-1, are coming off an overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday, and hopt to keep the momentum going with the possibility for a second win in a row.
Led by Phillip Rivers, the Chargers are 3-2 on the season.
Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. (Gametime forecast)
How to watch:
- TV Channel: CBS - Cleveland 19
- Radio: 92.3 The Fan
- Stream: NFL GamePass
Get live updates before, during and after the game from Cleveland 19′s Tony Zarrella and Mark Schwab.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.