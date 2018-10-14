Browns vs. Chargers: How to watch, listen, stream

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) passes against Baltimore Ravens during an NFL football game at First Energy Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Images/Rick Osentoski) (Rick Osentoski)
By Chris Anderson | October 14, 2018 at 7:26 AM EST - Updated October 14 at 7:26 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 14.

The Browns, with a record of 2-2-1, are coming off an overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens last Sunday, and hopt to keep the momentum going with the possibility for a second win in a row.

Led by Phillip Rivers, the Chargers are 3-2 on the season.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. (Gametime forecast)

How to watch:

  • TV Channel: CBS - Cleveland 19
  • Radio: 92.3 The Fan
  • StreamNFL GamePass

Get live updates before, during and after the game from Cleveland 19′s Tony Zarrella and Mark Schwab.

