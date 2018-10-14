Cleveland Browns fall to Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Los Angeles Chargers defeated Cleveland 31-14 on the Browns' home turf on Sunday.
The Browns lost their fourth WR of the season with Rod Streater to a stinger from a special teams play in the first quarter of the game.
Cleveland’s record now stands at 2-3-1 while the Chargers advance to 4-2.
Browns “good luck charm” Rally Possum was no where to be seen, with the exception of the stuffed animal toys now sold at the stadium.
The Browns take on the 2-3 Buccaneers next Sunday in Tampa Bay.
