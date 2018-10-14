Cleveland Browns lose another wide receiver to injury in the first quarter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns are down another receiver after Rod Streater suffered an injury on a special teams play.
Streater sustained a stinger and was motionless on the field for several minutes in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The sixth-year wide receiver was expected to pick up more targets for the Browns after Josh Gordon’s departure and injuries to Rashard Higgins and Derrick Willies.
It is not known at this time the extent of Streater’s injuries.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.