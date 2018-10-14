Farmer Lee Jones featured on Jeopardy

ERIE COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - Local sustainable farmer of The Chef’s Garden in Huron was featured on an episode of Jeopardy on Wednesday.
The answer was “imposing Farmer Lee Jones promotes sustainability clad in red bow tie & of course, this classic farmer’s garment" to the question, “what are overalls?”
Farmer Lee Jones' wife Mary posted the clip on Facebook saying, “This is the best yet...how cool is this.”
According to The Chef’s Garden website, “Farmer Lee Jones always wears his trademark overalls and red bowtie as a symbol of his commitment to sustainable agricultural practices.”
