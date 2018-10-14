Flipped over semi truck blocks I-90E at OH-615 in Concord

CONCORD, OH (WOIO) - The Concord Township Fire Department warns drivers that I-90E at OH-615 is closed due to a semi-truck that flipped over around 6:20 p.m., blocking both lanes.
Crews are working to remove the truck from the middle of the road.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says the eastbound lanes will be closed “for a lengthy period of time” and encourages motorists to use an alternative route.
The Ohio Department of Transportation is reportedly posting closing signs.
Officials have not reported any injuries.
