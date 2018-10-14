Former Cavaliers player Richard Jefferson announces retirement with tribute to late father

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Former Cleveland Cavaliers player Richard Jefferson announced his retirement from the NBA with a heartfelt tribute to his late father on Saturday.
Officials say 65-year-old Richard Jefferson Sr. was shot multiple times in the torso in front of a liquor store in Compton, California and later died from his injuries in September.
Jefferson Jr. made his announcement on Instagram stating " In the last month I’ve dealt with two life changing events back to back. My decision to move on from basketball and the tragic passing of Big Rich. The support of my family and friends have been huge..."
The popular former Cavs player helped lead the wine and gold to the team’s first championship in 2016.
