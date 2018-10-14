3 medevac helicopters sent to crash that shut down I-71 in Medina County

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Police and state troopers in Northeast Ohio responded to a serious multi-vehicle crash in Medina County.
According to the Montville Police Department, the crash occurred Sunday afternoon around 2 p.m. on I-71 south after the exit for State Route 18.
Three helicopters were dispatched to the crash scene to transport critical patients to area hospitals.
The southbound lanes are expected to be closed for several hours, according to Montville police.
