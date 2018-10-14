New strategy: Democrats go all-in on health care in midterms

Sinema picked up the theme and ran with it. "We have a chance to elect a United States senator who understands Leslie's struggles to make sure she gets access to the important medication she needs and that she's not discriminated against because of having a pre-existing health condition," she said, adding a dig at the GOP health bill that McSally supported for containing what she calls an "age tax" — a provision allowing insurance companies to charge people ages 50 to 64 who buy insurance on health exchanges rates five times higher than younger consumers. Under the ACA, the limit is three times higher.