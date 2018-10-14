Northeast Ohio: next round of rain on its way

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Tonight’s weather includes the next round of rain developing by midnight and lows that dip to only around 50.
The rain showers will carry into Monday morning’s commute as well as off and on throughout the day with only partial clearing through the late afternoon.
We’ll see Monday’s highs topping in the upper 50s.
Skies become mainly sunny on Tuesday as we recover into the mid 50s after a chilly morning start that includes widespread frost and temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
More rain is expected Wednesday with highs all week only in the 50s.
