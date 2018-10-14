Northeast Ohio weather: Sunday temps warm up

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - From Meteorologist Jon Loufman:
Sunday’s sun and clouds mix gives way to increasing cloudiness by evening as highs head to around 60 degrees. (Some great football weather!)
Sunday night’s weather includes the next round of rain and lows only around 50.
The rain showers will carry into Monday morning’s commute as well as off and on throughout the day with only partial clearing through the late afternoon, we’ll see highs topping in the upper 50s.
Skies become mainly sunny on Tuesday as we recover into the mid 50s after a chilly morning start that includes widespread frost and temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.
