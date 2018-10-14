Ohio Senate candidates Renacci, Brown to debate in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown and Republican congressman Jim Renacci will debate Sunday evening in Cleveland.
The two are vying for a U.S. Senate seat.
The Republican Representative, who initially planned to run fro Ohio governor, is now challenging the two-term Senator in a series of three debates.
The second is planned for Oct. 20 in Columbus and the third will be on Oct. 26 at Miami University.
The debate is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Stay with Cleveland 19 News for continuing coverage.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.