PA nursing home damaged by tornado asking for donations as residents return

Elderly patients have returned to their nursing home in western Pennsylvania for the first time since the facility was hit directly by a tornado.

PA nursing home damaged by tornado asking for donations as residents return
The facility was damaged by a tornado on Oct. 2.
By Chris Anderson | October 14, 2018 at 1:08 PM EST - Updated October 14 at 1:08 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Elderly patients have returned to their nursing home in western Pennsylvania for the first time since the facility was hit directly by a tornado.

Rolling Fields Elder Care Community in Conneautville, Pa. was damaged by an EF-2 tornado in a string of storms that moved swiftly through Northeast Ohio and across the border into Pennsylvania on Oct. 2.

Over 160 residents and employees were impacted, but fortunately, there were no serious injuries reported.

Residents returned over the weekend to the facility, which sustained some significant damage.

Cathy dances her way home

Posted by Rolling Fields Elder Care Community on Sunday, October 14, 2018

Buck was happy to see all the smiling faces welcome him HOME!

Posted by Rolling Fields Elder Care Community on Sunday, October 14, 2018

Many of those residents lost personal belongings and clothing. Rolling Fields Elder Care Community is asking for the following:

  • Women’s clothing sizes S to XXL
  • Men’s clothing sizes L to XXL (Tops, pants, undergarments, sweaters, jackets, and pajamas)

Clothing can be dropped off or sent to: 9108 State Highway 198, Conneautville, PA 16406

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.