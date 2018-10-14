PA nursing home damaged by tornado asking for donations as residents return

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Elderly patients have returned to their nursing home in western Pennsylvania for the first time since the facility was hit directly by a tornado.
Rolling Fields Elder Care Community in Conneautville, Pa. was damaged by an EF-2 tornado in a string of storms that moved swiftly through Northeast Ohio and across the border into Pennsylvania on Oct. 2.
Over 160 residents and employees were impacted, but fortunately, there were no serious injuries reported.
Residents returned over the weekend to the facility, which sustained some significant damage.
Many of those residents lost personal belongings and clothing. Rolling Fields Elder Care Community is asking for the following:
- Women’s clothing sizes S to XXL
- Men’s clothing sizes L to XXL (Tops, pants, undergarments, sweaters, jackets, and pajamas)
Clothing can be dropped off or sent to: 9108 State Highway 198, Conneautville, PA 16406
