President Trump at Ohio rally: ’Robert E. Lee was a great general'

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - On Friday, President Donald Trump campaigned for Ohio’s congressional candidates Jim Renacci and Steve Chabot at a rally outside of Cincinnati.
During the hour-plus speech, the president praised his recent accomplishments which included the confirmation of his second Supreme Court justice and the release of an American detained in Turkey.
The president also went on a rambling rant discussing historical Ohioans, including Ulysses S. Grant and Confederal General Robert E. Lee.
“Also gave you a general who was incredible. He drank a little bit too much," President Trump said. “You know who I’m talking about, right? So, Robert E. Lee was a great general.”
He continued on to say General Grant emerged under Abraham Lincoln’s presidency to defeat General Lee.
