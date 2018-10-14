Somalia marks 1 year since devastating Mogadishu bombing

FILE- In this Saturday, Oct 14, 2017, file photo people use a sheet to carry a man wounded in a blast away to an ambulance, in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia Somalia is marking the first anniversary of one of the world's deadliest attacks since 9/11, a truck bombing in the heart of Mogadishu that killed well over 500 people. The Oct. 14, 2017 attack was so devastating that the al-Shabab extremist group that often targets the capital never claimed responsibility amid the local outrage. As Somalis gather at a new memorial with a minute of silence, local media report that the man accused of orchestrating the bombing has been executed. (AP Photo/Farah Abdi Warsameh, File) (AP)