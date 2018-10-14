Tailgating before the Browns game today? JR Smith says he is too

Cleveland Cavaliers' J.R. Smith greets fans before the start of a parade celebrating the Cleveland Cavaliers' NBA Championship in downtown Cleveland Wednesday, June 22, 2016. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar)
By Chris Anderson | October 14, 2018 at 8:04 AM EST - Updated October 14 at 8:52 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - JR Smith says he will be tailgating with the “Dawgpound” on Sunday ahead of the Cleveland Browns game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard, who is known for his shirtless celebrations off the court, tweeted out his plans.

Regular tailgaters are already pleading for Smith to come join them in the Muni Lot.

Smith has shown support for all of Cleveland’s major sports teams by cheering on the Indians and the Browns recently.

