Tailgating before the Browns game today? JR Smith says he is too

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - JR Smith says he will be tailgating with the “Dawgpound” on Sunday ahead of the Cleveland Browns game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
The Cleveland Cavaliers guard, who is known for his shirtless celebrations off the court, tweeted out his plans.
Regular tailgaters are already pleading for Smith to come join them in the Muni Lot.
Smith has shown support for all of Cleveland’s major sports teams by cheering on the Indians and the Browns recently.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.