Baker Mayfield struggles mightily in first career wallop

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield struggled to gain ground against the Los Angeles Chargers and it showed.
Final score: 38-14
Baker had a long day, finishing with 238 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
This 2nd quarter pick set the Chargers up for a touchdown. His second interception came in the fourth quarter.
Head coach Hue Jackson was candid about Mayfield’s play postgame.
“Did not play well,” Jackson said. “Like I said, it starts with me on down through the coaches and to our players. I do not even think that it got away; I do not know if we ever got our hand on it. We just did not play well.”
Mayfield pulled out a win in his first career start but saw his biggest challenge Sunday against the Chargers. He was sacked a total of five times total and looked noticeably hurt after turning his ankle running out of bounds in the first quarter.
Here’s what Mayfield had to say after the game:
The Browns “good luck charm” Rally Possum was no where to be seen, with the exception of the stuffed animal toys now sold at the stadium.
They take on the 2-3 Buccaneers next Sunday in Tampa Bay.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.