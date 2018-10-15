Baker Mayfield struggles mightily in first career wallop

His ankle will be fine, but that might be the least of the Dawg Pound’s worries.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield watches in the second half during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) (David Richard)
By Randy Buffington | October 15, 2018 at 7:34 AM EST - Updated October 15 at 7:54 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield struggled to gain ground against the Los Angeles Chargers and it showed.

Final score: 38-14

Baker had a long day, finishing with 238 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

This 2nd quarter pick set the Chargers up for a touchdown. His second interception came in the fourth quarter.

Head coach Hue Jackson was candid about Mayfield’s play postgame.

“Did not play well,” Jackson said. “Like I said, it starts with me on down through the coaches and to our players. I do not even think that it got away; I do not know if we ever got our hand on it. We just did not play well.”

Mayfield pulled out a win in his first career start but saw his biggest challenge Sunday against the Chargers. He was sacked a total of five times total and looked noticeably hurt after turning his ankle running out of bounds in the first quarter.

Here’s what Mayfield had to say after the game:

The Browns “good luck charm” Rally Possum was no where to be seen, with the exception of the stuffed animal toys now sold at the stadium.

They take on the 2-3 Buccaneers next Sunday in Tampa Bay.

