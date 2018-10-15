Cleveland Browns wide receiver sidelined for rest of season with neck fracture

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rod Streater has been diagnosed with a neck fracture, the team announced on Monday.
Streater, who was signed in mid-September after Josh Gordon’s trade, will miss the remainder of the 2018 season.
The six-year veteran receiver was injured during a special teams play in the first quarter of the Browns loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
He is expected to make a full recovery.
Streater’s injury comes as the Browns are in dire need of a receivers. After Gordon’s departure, Cleveland has struggled to find consistency from the team’s pass catchers.
Fellow receiver Derrick Willies was injured in the Oct. 6 game against Baltimore and underwent successful surgery to repair a fractured collarbone on Monday.
