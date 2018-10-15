Cleveland Browns wide receiver sidelined for rest of season with neck fracture

Cleveland Browns wider receiver Rod Streater (13) walks off the field after an injury in the first half during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Ron Schwane)
By Chris Anderson | October 15, 2018 at 12:52 PM EST - Updated October 15 at 12:57 PM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns wide receiver Rod Streater has been diagnosed with a neck fracture, the team announced on Monday.

Streater, who was signed in mid-September after Josh Gordon’s trade, will miss the remainder of the 2018 season.

The six-year veteran receiver was injured during a special teams play in the first quarter of the Browns loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

He is expected to make a full recovery.

Streater’s injury comes as the Browns are in dire need of a receivers. After Gordon’s departure, Cleveland has struggled to find consistency from the team’s pass catchers.

Fellow receiver Derrick Willies was injured in the Oct. 6 game against Baltimore and underwent successful surgery to repair a fractured collarbone on Monday.

