Cleveland serial killer pleads guilty to killing four people

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A convicted killer pleaded guilty Monday to killing four additional people.
In court Monday, Robert Rembert Jr. pleaded guilty to murdering three people in 2015 and one person in 1997.
Rena Mae Payne, 47, was killed in May of 1997. Her body was found in a RTA employee rest room at a bus turnaround at E. 83rd and Central Ave.
Kimberley Hall, 31, was killed in June of 2015. Her body was found near a field at E. 83rd and Gill Ave.
His cousin Jerry Rembert and Morgan Nietzel were killed in September of 2015. Jerry Rembert and Nietzel were found shot to death inside a home on E. 140th.
Robert had been living with the victims. He was arrested in Medina County the next day driving Nietzel’s car.
Rembert has already served six years in prison for the December 1997 murder of Dadren Lewis.
Rembert will be sentenced on Oct. 16 by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joan Synenberg.
