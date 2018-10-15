Couple shocked over ‘mock rape’ scene at controversial Akron Fright Fest

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - A local couple is making national headlines after they say they were subjected to a “mock rape” scene at Akron Fright Fest, a Halloween attraction located at Kim Tam Park in Springfield Township.
Sarah Lelonek said she watched in shock as a masked man pinned down and began to aggressively thrust his hips against her boyfriend, Ryan Carr.
The couple reports the scene unfolded in one of the tamer haunted houses on the property that do not require a waiver.
Melanie Lake Inc., owners of Akron Fright Fest, responded in a Facebook comment, saying “This rape scenario isn’t something we thought up or made up, we are and have been looking into what happened."
Another thrill seeker, who did venture into the R-rated haunted house that requires a waiver, said he was forced down, gagged and had his eyebrow and hair cut.
The thrill seeker, Sai-Vaughn Barkley, noted there were signage and warnings over what could happen.
Ownership responded again on Facebook, saying there are safe words that enable customers to freely escape the physical stunts and bullying.
