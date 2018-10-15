Elderly woman ejected from car, dies in multi-vehicle crash in Wayne County

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol says alcohol and drugs may be a factor in a multi-vehicle crash that resulted in the death of an elderly Wooster woman.
The three-car crash occurred on Fredericksburg Road near East Tolbert Road in Franklin Township on Sunday afternoon, according to the OSHP.
Crash investigators say 74-year-old Wooster resident Mary Yacapraro was turning her 2009 Lincoln into a private driveway on Fredericksburg Road when she was struck from behind by a 25-year-old Wooster man driving a Chevrolet van.
Yacapraro’s vehicle overturned off of the side of the road causing her to be ejected. She died at the scene because of the severity of her injuries.
The van also hit a Hyundai driven by an 18-year-old man who was traveling in the opposite direction.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says this is the fifth fatal crash in Wayne County in 2018.
The fatal crash is still under investigation.
