First frost possible for parts of Ohio overnight

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The National Weather Service is predicting the possibility of frost for some portions of Ohio late Monday night and into Tuesday morning.
Parts inland, including Wooster, Mansfield, and Millersburg have the best chance to see frost with temperatures expected to drop to the low 30s, according to the NWS.
If you haven’t already, protect your sensitive outdoor plants and vegetation from the cold temperatures.
Will Ohio see frost overnight? The First Alert meteorologists have the forecast.
