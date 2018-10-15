Grieving mother desperate for justice after one year anniversary of son’s murder

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A grieving mother wants answers after her son was murdered a year ago today, and the killer is still out there.
Robert Harrell, 29, was shot in the head as he sat outside of a friend’s house during a child’s birthday party.
His family held a memorial service Monday, but what they really want is justice.
“Robert was my youngest son. He had two sons and they’re probably gonna be just like him,” said Robert’s mother, Tanjie Harrell. “The gentleman just came to the car and point blank shot my son. No one knew my son was in the car."
“It was right here where the black car is,” said Tiffany Lock as she recalled the events that took place that tragic night.
Lock lived in the home but has since moved out. It was her 4-year-old son’s birthday party.
"The boy just walked up to him and shot him in the head," said Lock.
Robert was rushed to the University Hospital, but by then it was too late.
"When I got to the the hospital, they informed me that it was an irreversible gun shot wound to the head. The next day, they pronounced him dead and we let him pass in peace.
If you know any information about who is believed to have pulled the trigger, Robert’s family is begging you to contact Cleveland Police.
