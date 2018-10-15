Cleveland had more registered voters during the first Obama midterm in 2010 than there are for the Nov. 6 election

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -Last week was the deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 6 midterm in Cuyahoga County -- one of the state’s largest Democrat strongholds.
The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections (BOE) has released the final number of people who will be allowed to vote in the election and there was not a surge of registered voters as was expected because of the temperature of politics in this country.
According to the BOE, there are 899,886 registered voters in Cuyahoga County as of last Friday.
For the 2014 midterms there were 886,098 registered voters and 978,267 for the 2010 midterms.
Both 2014 and 2010 were midterm elections during the President Barack Obama administration.
The numbers fluctuate based on people who pass away, move and register for the first time.
Regardless of how many people are registered to vote, getting those people to actually cast a vote in midterms has also been an issue.
According to the BOE, voter turnout in Cuyahoga County for midterms is less than 45 percent.
