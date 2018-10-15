January trial set for man charged with killing golf champ

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2017, file photo provided by Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena poses for a photo. The former ISU golfer was found dead Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at a golf course in Ames. Collin Richards, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in her death. Search warrant documents filed Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, indicate police have recovered three knives in the investigation into the killing. One knife was found at a campsite in Ames to which Richards has been connected. (Luke Lu/Iowa State University via AP, File) (Luke Lu)