Life flight transports Amish buggy, car crash victim from Ashland County

SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms an Amish buggy and vehicle crash occurred on US. Route 224 and Township Road 581 in Sullivan Township at about 10:35 p.m. on Sunday.
Officials say life flight helicopters arrived on scene to transport at least one victim to a local hospital at 10:49 p.m.
OSHP is not able to confirm how many people, or horses, were involved in the crash or what injuries were sustained.
Crews are still investigating on scene.
