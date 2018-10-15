Life flight transports multiple victims after horse buggy crash in Ashland

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A serious accident involving a horse buggy occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 14, in Ashland county.
According to authorities, the crash occurred on US 224, near County Road 581.
Patrick A. Muscaro, 47, of West Salem, Ohio was driving eastbound on US 224 in a 2002 Ford Taurus.
Muscaro failed to maintain an assured clear distance ahead and struck the rear of a horse buggy
Andy Swartzentruber, 31, of Sullivan was driving the buggy with his wife and five children inside.
Upon impact 7 occupants were ejected from the buggy with various degrees of injuries.
Muscaro’s Taurus came to a final rest in eastbound lane of US 224 and he did not claim any injuries.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene to assist. Two of the children were flown to Akron Children’s Hospital from the scene in serious condition.
Patrick Swartzentruber was transported to Lodi Hospital and then flown to Akron General Hospital in serious condition.
The wife and the remaining children were transported to University Hospitals Ashland for their injuries.
Muscaro was arrested for OVI and transported to the Ashland Justice Facility. The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office and Sullivan Fire and Rescue were on scene along with mutual assist from adjoining agencies.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.