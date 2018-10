CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A front rolled through early this morning. Expect it to be windy today with a cloudy sky. Showers will be in the area mainly the first half of the day. We basically hold steady in the 50s all day long. A cold night is in the forecast as we dive into the mid 30s. We will be in between systems tomorrow. A sunny sky is in the forecast. The wind picks up by afternoon. It will remain chilly.