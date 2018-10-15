Norwalk Police searching for missing 17-year-old boy

NORWALK, OH (WOIO) - The Norwalk Police Department is searching for 17-year-old Tieson Gresh who has been missing since Friday night.
Gresh was reportedly last seen at approximately 9:30 p.m. wearing dark jeans, dark shoes, and a grey sweatshirt with a green hood and green sleeves.
Police describe Gresh as standing 6′1″ tall and weighing 175 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.
Norwalk Police urge you to call the department with any information regarding Gresh’s whereabouts at 419-668-3311.
