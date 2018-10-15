Ohio Wildlife Council makes changes to fishing size limits, seasons

There were also adjustments made to the size and bag limits for crappie in certain fishing locations. The 30-fish daily bag limit and the 9-inch minimum size limit for crappie has been removed at Acton, Clendening, Hargus, Highlandtown, Knox, Madison, Nimisila, Rush Creek, and Springfield lakes and at C.J. Brown, Clear Fork, Griggs, and West Branch reservoirs.