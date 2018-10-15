Police investigating death of 93-year-old Richmond Heights man

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - Richmond Heights Police are investigating the death of 93-year-old Leonard Carey.
According to police, Carey was found at The Waterford, an assisted living and independent living community, on Sunday, Oct. 14.
Emergency crews transported him to University Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police are still investigating but believe his death was a homicide.
This is a developing story and will be updated once further information is gathered.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.