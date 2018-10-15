Report: Cavs move to keep Larry Nance Jr. with 4-year, $40M deal

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavs are reportedly on the verge of extending Larry Nance Jr.'s contract.
According to Yahoo Sports, the team has agreed to pay the forward roughly $40 million over the next four years.
Nance, 25, is entering his fourth season after being selected No. 27 overall out of Wyoming by the LA Lakers in 2015.
Nance has averaged 7.1 points and 5.9 rebounds so far in his NBA career.
Nance Jr. is the son of Larry Nance, the former Cleveland Cav who played forward.
