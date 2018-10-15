Richmond Heights City Council to help residents mobilize against landlord

In the meantime, we have offered to do whatever work the City of Richmond Heights would like us to do in order to prevent our residents from being made homeless by this situation. That offer still stands. However, any determination or action to remove residents from their homes --- such as hutting off the power --- will be done by the City of Richmond Heights independent of property ownership. We remain committed to working cooperatively in the aftermath of a fire that was caused outside of our control and are taking proactive steps to maintain necessary the health and safety of our residents. We have already relocated all handicapped residents from upper floors, but, we simply do not have the ability to relocate all the residents."