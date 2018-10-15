Several roads closed in Lakewood after train struck and killed pedestrian

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Several roads are closed at railroad crossings in Lakewood after a train hit a pedestrian late Sunday overnight.
Lakewood Police Dispatch was contacted by Norfolk Southern Railroad Police indicating that a person was struck by an eastbound train.
Upon arrival Officers discovered a deceased party on the railroad tracks near Cranford Ave.
As of now there are approximately 15 crossings closed from the western city limits through Cook Avenue.
Motorists can use West Clifton Boulevard on the West side of Lakewood as it has a railroad trestle allowing vehicle traffic to pass under North and South.
Every train crossing west of Cook Avenue is closed to the Rocky River border.
