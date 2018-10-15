Suicide under investigation after inmate found dead at Stark County Jail

CANTON, OH (WOIO) - A man’s death is under investigation after an inmate was found unresponsive at the Stark County Jail on Sunday.
Thirty-year-old inmate Jermaine Brooks was found in his cell at the Stark County Jail Sunday, Oct. 14. Authorities at the jail reported staff and medical personnel began CPR immediately. Brooks was transported to Mercy Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 4:56 p.m., 34 minutes after he was discovered.
The death will be investigated by the Sheriff’s Office and the Stark County Coroner.
