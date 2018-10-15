Suspects wanted for stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from Summit County museum

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to identify two males suspected of stealing several thousand dollars worth of merchandise from the Military Aviation Preservation Society Air Museum.
Investigators say the theft occurred on Oct. 3 at the MAPS Museum at 2260 International Parkway in Green.
The suspects were caught on a security camera stealing helmets, goggles, oxygen masks, helicopter controls, and other irreplaceable items, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information regarding the suspects' identity should contact the sheriff’s office immediately.
