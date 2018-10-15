Teal Pumpkin Project aims to accommodate children with food allergies

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Pumpkins are usually orange but you might see some teal pumpkins while out trick or treating.
Tricker-or-treaters who do come across a teal pumpkin should know that, that means the house is providing treats for those with food allergies.
Studies say 1 out of 13 kids suffer from food allergies, which makes this time of year a little scarier than usual for parents.
“You know full body hives. Eyes swollen shut it’s really scary and not being able to breath so yeah very scary,” said Laura Edgell, a mother of a child with food allergies.
Anyone interested in participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project just needs to leave a teal pumpkin on their doorstep and provide allergy free treats for those trick or treaters.
