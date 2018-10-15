Winning Mega Millions is hard, but this is ridiculous according to Cleveland math expert

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A $654 million dollar jackpot is up for grabs in Tuesday’s Mega Millions lottery drawing.
That’s more than half-a-billion dollars.
If you win it and take the cash option, you’re looking at a check for $372 million.
We all know the odds are bad but Dr. Aaron Montgomery, a Mathematics Assistant Professor at Baldwin Wallace University, has tried to help show how tough it is to win.
As you think about the following scenarios remember the odds of winning the Mega Millions is 1 in 302,575,350.
With that in mind:
- Winning the Mega Millions jackpot is a bit less likely than being in a room with nine strangers and discovering that you were all born on the same day of the week (happens 1 out of 282; 475; 249 tries).
- Winning the Mega Millions jackpot is somewhat less likely than randomly guessing an Ohio driver’s (non-vanity) license plate by randomly guessing 3 numbers and 4 digits (happens 1 out of 175; 760; 000 tries).
- Winning the Mega Millions jackpot is a bit less likely than having President Trump follow your Twitter account if he chooses one account randomly from all accounts worldwide (happens about 1 in 261; 000; 000 tries).
