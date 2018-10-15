19-year-old man killed in Euclid

EUCLID, OH (WOIO) - Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was found dead on the sidewalk.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Michael Walker II.
According to police, Walker’s body was found near the Parkside Garden Apartments on East 260th Sunday.
EMS transported him to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead.
There are no arrests and police have not released a description of the suspect.
If you have any information, please contact Euclid police.
