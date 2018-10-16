Akron City Council scraps jail time proposal for owners of barking dogs

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Akron City Council voted against legislation that could have meant jail time for dog owners whose pets bark loudly.
The city council voted on Monday not to approve the legislation, which was introduced by Councilman Russ Neal Jr.
Neal says his district has received an increase in barking dog complaints. His proposal was to increase penalties from a minor misdemeanor with a $100 maximum fine to a fourth-degree misdemeanor punishable with up to 30 days in jail and a $250 maximum fine.
More than 170 complaints of barking dogs in Akron have been received this year.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.