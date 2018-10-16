Cleveland Red Cross trains volunteers to bring help, hope to disaster victims

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - American Red Cross volunteers started a special two-day training session in Cleveland on Tuesday.
The “Just in Time” classes are for those who applied in response to Hurricane Michael.
“It’s terrible. When you see that kind of pain, the agony, you got to get out there and do your best to relieve some of it,” says Paul Mathis, who is taking part in the training course.
The volunteers are learning about disaster assessment, how to help in shelters, mass feeding, bulk distribution as well as psychological first aid. These are the skills that will prepare them to go to Florida or Georgia to help with hurricane recovery efforts.
But these skills will also help them handle disasters that happen here, closer to home, like fires and floods.
“Disasters don’t happen just once or twice a year, they happen everyday and we’re responding to those,” says John Gareis of the American Red Cross.
Gareis says the Red Cross deals with four to five responses every night in Northeast Ohio.
“We need to pull together at a time like that to help people out rather than allow people to struggle,” says DeAnthony Curry, who is also taking part in the training session.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.