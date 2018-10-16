Detroit Shoreway construction irking neighbors, motorists: Driving Cleveland Crazy

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Neighbors who live on Cleveland’s West Side reached out to us about the ongoing construction at West 58th Street and Cass Avenue.
The owner of Parkview Nite Club said he’s been dealing with the construction mess since 2015.
The Detroit Shoreway neighborhood is seeing new growth, and because of this, developers are adding new townhouses and apartments in the area--which is behind the construction.
Several different construction companies are involved in the building process.
We reached out to the city of Cleveland and they understand the frustrations that some neighbors are dealing with and want to remind neighbors to contact the Mayor’s Action Center if you are having issues.
You can call them at 216-664-2900.
City employees can also get in touch with construction companies if they are doing work that is making it difficult for drivers or pedestrians to get around in the area.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.