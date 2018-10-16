As fall freeze sets in, furnace checks can keep you safe and save you cash

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - With the Cleveland 19 weather team calling for temperatures to dip into the 30′s, now is the time to make sure your furnace is ready to safely run and keep your family safe and warm.
Heating experts say the best way to do that is to schedule a furnace inspection that usually costs under $100, “It’s below freezing outside and next thing you know you’re calling emergency services to get you some heat and it can get quite pricey,” said Ryan, a service tech from Sal’s Heating and Cooling, who we followed out to a service call in Rocky River.
At Sal’s, a furnace inspection will cost $79 and the inspection will make sure the furnace is ready to safely run and keep you warm.
Carbon Monoxide from gas-run furnaces is a big concern for customers Ryan told us, “If at any point that combustion chamber and heat exchange are cracked it will cause carbon monoxide and those things can be found out with something as simple as a furnace inspection.”
Efficiency is another key component as you move through the winter. A dirty filter, Ryan says, will create a situation where the furnace has to work harder to meet demands, “Not moving enough air means trip limits and when it kicks out it costs you money because it’s overheating.”
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.