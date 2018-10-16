‘I could’ve killed you’: Ohio police officer offers 11-year-old valuable lesson in gun violence

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - An 11-year-old boy carrying a realistic-looking gun is fortunate to be alive after an Ohio police officer drew his weapon on him.
The Columbus Police Department says Officer Peter Casuccio was called to the scene of a reported gun on Saturday afternoon.
When he arrived, he discovered it was an 11-year-old African-American boy in possession of the weapon along with his 13-year-old friend, who is also African-American.
“This is getting kids killed all over the country,” Officer Casuccio is heard saying in a video shared by Columbus police.
The weapon turned out to be a BB gun.
“Do you think I want to shoot an 11-year-old?,” Officer Casuccio asks.
The Columbus cop took the young boy to his mother to tell her about the incident. He admits to her that he drew his weapon at the sight of the boy with the realistic-looking firearm.
“He could have shot you for that,” the mother says to her son.
Officer Casuccio added, “The last thing I ever want to do is shoot an 11-year-old man because your life hasn’t even started yet and it could have ended.”
