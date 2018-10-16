Jason Kipnis' annual shoe toss set for Progressive Field at noon

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis is giving back to fans in a big way.
Kipnis who has been with the Tribe since 2011 has announced his annual ‘shoe toss’ for Tuesday Oct. 16, at noon.
For those unfamiliar Kipnis cleans his locker out after the season is over, and giving away the gear to fans waiting outside of the players lot at Progressive Field.
The former Sundevil is planning to kick off the festivities at noon handing out gear from his locker; ranging from game worn cleats, shoes, jerseys to signs.
This was the scene from the players’s lot last season
