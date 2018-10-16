Jason Kipnis' annual shoe toss set for Progressive Field at noon

The season ended much earlier than fans had hoped but Kipnis is still a man of the people.

Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis celebrates with teammates after his solo home run during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner) (Orlin Wagner)
By Randy Buffington | October 16, 2018 at 6:23 AM EST - Updated October 16 at 6:23 AM

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis is giving back to fans in a big way.

Kipnis who has been with the Tribe since 2011 has announced his annual ‘shoe toss’ for Tuesday Oct. 16, at noon.

For those unfamiliar Kipnis cleans his locker out after the season is over, and giving away the gear to fans waiting outside of the players lot at Progressive Field.

The former Sundevil is planning to kick off the festivities at noon handing out gear from his locker; ranging from game worn cleats, shoes, jerseys to signs.

This was the scene from the players’s lot last season

