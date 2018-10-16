Mansfield priest placed on leave from Diocese of Toledo after sexual abuse allegations surface

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A priest at a Mansfield parish has been placed on leave from the Diocese of Toledo after an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor dating back over 25 years ago has surfaced.
According to the Catholic Diocese of Toledo, Father Nelson Beaver’s administrative leave went into effect immediately after the allegation was reported.
“We take every allegation of abuse of a minor with the utmost seriousness," Diocese of Toledo Daniel Thomas said. "Administrative leave is a first, precautionary step that safeguards and protects children while we start a canonical process of determining whether the allegation can be substantiated and whether a priest should remain in ministry.”
He will not be able to administer any priestly ministry or Sacraments, wear clerical attire or present himself as a priest.
Father Beaver is the pastor of St. Mary of the Snows Parish in Mansfield and Resurrection Parish in Lexington. Parishioners will be informed of the allegations at all weekend masses.
The allegation, which Father Beaver has denied, has been reported to civil authorities for further investigation, says the Diocese of Toledo.
